PDT Partners LLC Purchases 7,101 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medpace worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $283.19 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

