PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.6 %

SMAR opened at $44.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.