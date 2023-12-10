PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

