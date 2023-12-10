PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,710,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock worth $3,124,354 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $127.27 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

