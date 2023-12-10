PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $703.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $657.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $730.98. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

