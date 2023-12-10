PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.2 %

BLD opened at $320.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.88 and a twelve month high of $323.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

