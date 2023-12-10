PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ATI comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ATI worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

