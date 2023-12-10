PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Ashland worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Ashland Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

