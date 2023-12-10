Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,027.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

Pearson Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 208.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 655,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 379.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5,388.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pearson by 380.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 404,607 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.