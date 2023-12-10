PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.68. 5,115,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

