Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 361,312 shares.

Petards Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

