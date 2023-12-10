Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,969,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 13,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 31,890,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,122,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

