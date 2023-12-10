PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.37. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 44,237 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $454,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

