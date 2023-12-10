Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Lowered by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAA

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.