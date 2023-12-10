POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) is RWWM Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RWWM Inc. decreased its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up approximately 4.9% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.17% of POSCO worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

