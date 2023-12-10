PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $34.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 42% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00178862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008638 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002264 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

