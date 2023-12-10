Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Down 8%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.05. 103,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,415,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,712,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

