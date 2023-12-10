Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Privia Health Group worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

