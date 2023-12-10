Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Down 5.8%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 569,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 723,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCSA

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.