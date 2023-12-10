Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $298,962.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,154,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $298,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,549 shares in the company, valued at $91,154,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,945 shares of company stock worth $27,061,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

