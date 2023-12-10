Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.