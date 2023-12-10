Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Progressive Care Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; telepharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and pharmacy services.

