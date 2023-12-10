Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Holdings Reduced by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,836 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for 11.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 90.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %

PGNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

