Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,369 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 4.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Public Storage worth $416,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.81. The stock had a trading volume of 748,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

