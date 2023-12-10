PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 30,833 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 14.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 364.82% and a negative net margin of 219.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.