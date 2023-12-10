PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of PVH opened at $108.26 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

