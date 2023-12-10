Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

