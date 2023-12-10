Qtum 1-Day Volume Hits $63.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Qtum has a market cap of $357.44 million and $63.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00007787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.30 or 0.05352208 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

