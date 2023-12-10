Quadrise (LON:QED) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.39 ($0.04). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,640,340 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quadrise

Quadrise Stock Down 3.1 %

About Quadrise

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.