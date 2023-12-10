Quadrise (LON:QED) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.39 ($0.04). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,640,340 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quadrise
Quadrise Stock Down 3.1 %
About Quadrise
Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quadrise
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.