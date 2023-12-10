Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $15.11 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.64 or 1.00108468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

