QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0011

QUASA (QUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $135,538.97 and $1,524.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00115129 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,345.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

