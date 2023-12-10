Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$41.50 at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$39.50 to C$41.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

