Rally Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $40.21 million and $1.99 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,147,450,290 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

