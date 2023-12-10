Rarible Market Cap Achieves $36.39 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Rarible has a market cap of $36.39 million and $515,349.82 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.
