Raymond James Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

