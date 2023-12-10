Raymond James Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $283.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.26.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

