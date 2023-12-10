RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.03

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $27.02. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 41,108 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCMT

RCM Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCM Technologies

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $229,747.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,220,602.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,080,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $229,747.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,220,602.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,332 shares of company stock worth $1,285,677. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.