Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 4.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $366,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,753. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

