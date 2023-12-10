Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.15.

FOUR opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 over the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

