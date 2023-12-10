Request Price Tops $0.0917 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Request has a total market cap of $91.71 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09233018 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,753,385.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

