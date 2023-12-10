Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $30,973.51 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.40 or 0.99976933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010656 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00149153 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,096.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

