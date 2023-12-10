Roth Capital Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $75.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

