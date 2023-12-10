Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Shares Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 30,000 shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

