Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares.
Roxgold Stock Up ∞
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roxgold
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.