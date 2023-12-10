Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,306,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 4.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.88% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,176,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.18. 560,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,424. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

