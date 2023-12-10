RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $144.02 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $144.02 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $43,884.01 or 1.00108640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,836.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00178273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00567825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00403924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00118945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,281.90644024 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,781.02282932 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

