RWWM Inc. Acquires 80,479 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 13.0% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $100,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WFC opened at $46.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.