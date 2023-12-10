Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $3.29 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $68.56 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 436.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,218.05 or 1.60010734 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.34753945 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

