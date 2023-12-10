Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of SSL opened at C$6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.