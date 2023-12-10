Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Schrödinger accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 532,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

